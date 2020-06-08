Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, toll climbs to 9

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today (Monday), raising the toll to 9 in the past 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district.

Five youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, yesterday.

The authorities also suspended all mobile internet services in the district while the operation was going on till the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kisthwar, Doda and other several towns and villages of the territory.