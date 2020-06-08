Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, toll climbs to 9
Web Desk
10:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, toll climbs to 9
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today (Monday), raising the toll to 9 in the past 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district.

Five youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, yesterday.

The authorities also suspended all mobile internet services in the district while the operation was going on till the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kisthwar, Doda and other several towns and villages of the territory.

More From This Category
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial ...
08:27 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
PIA incurring Rs 6 b loss on monthly basis: PM ...
12:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
13 legislators tested positive for coronavirus: ...
11:21 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
New Zealand beat coronavirus, lifts all Covid-19 ...
07:46 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
Top Pakistani court reverses itself on COVID-19 ...
06:51 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
Police inspector dies of coronavirus in Sindh
06:23 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus
07:02 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr