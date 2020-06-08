China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Share

BEIJING - China has registered four new coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours, with no death due to the disease.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission, that all new cases were imported with three of them registered in Sichuan province and one in Shanghai.

The authorities also reported about two new asymptomatic cases.

Overall, China now has a total of 83,040 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,780 of them imported.

In total, 78,341 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

More From This Category
New Zealand beat coronavirus, lifts all Covid-19 ...
07:46 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 ...
10:40 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
At least 23 cops injured amid ‘Black Lives ...
01:57 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Large anti-racism rallies across US, other ...
10:43 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
China-India talks on border dispute ends in a ...
10:34 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Sri Lanka to reopen for tourism in August, with ...
05:27 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus
07:02 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr