China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
10:40 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Share
BEIJING - China has registered four new coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours, with no death due to the disease.
According to the Chinese National Health Commission, that all new cases were imported with three of them registered in Sichuan province and one in Shanghai.
The authorities also reported about two new asymptomatic cases.
Overall, China now has a total of 83,040 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,780 of them imported.
In total, 78,341 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.
- Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth ...08:27 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
- PIA incurring Rs 6 b loss on monthly basis: PM Imran told12:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
- Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Insecurity12:01 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
- 13 legislators tested positive for coronavirus: Speaker NA11:21 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- World Ocean Day: sustainable innovation need of the hour07:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus
07:02 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Fawad Khan featured in the list of ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ of ...05:15 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Malala Yousafzai officially graduates from Oxford University04:07 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Sara Loren reveals first look of her action film ‘Ishrat Made In ...02:14 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020