China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

BEIJING - China has registered four new coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours, with no death due to the disease.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission, that all new cases were imported with three of them registered in Sichuan province and one in Shanghai.

The authorities also reported about two new asymptomatic cases.

Overall, China now has a total of 83,040 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,780 of them imported.

In total, 78,341 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.