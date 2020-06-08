Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus
Veteran TV actor Rubina Ashraf, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has been shifted to ICU after her health condition worsened.
Previously, she was experiencing some of the symptoms of Covid-19 so she got tested and went into self isolation.
According to a few media portals, she is now in a critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital.
Fellow celebs and wellwishers, including Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam, Mansha Pasha and Simi Raheal
are sending in their prayers for Rubina’s speedy recovery.
InshAllah. https://t.co/HiTG7C8PAQ— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 7, 2020
Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her good health and quick recovery pic.twitter.com/CK5jdkSvze— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 7, 2020
Sending a prayer to Rubina Ashraf jee! Hoping and praying she gets well soon! 🙏♥️— manshapasha (@manshapasha) June 7, 2020
Please pray for her speedy recovery #RubinaAshraf #CoronaVirusPakistan #Covid_19 #gocoronago pic.twitter.com/WR4XIays8S— aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) June 7, 2020
