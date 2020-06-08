Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus

11:26 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Share

Veteran TV actor Rubina Ashraf, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has been shifted to ICU after her health condition worsened.

Previously, she was experiencing some of the symptoms of Covid-19 so she got tested and went into self isolation.

According to a few media portals, she is now in a critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Fellow celebs and wellwishers, including Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam, Mansha Pasha and Simi Raheal

are sending in their prayers for Rubina’s speedy recovery.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

