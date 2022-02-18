Meera surprises Resham with a belated Valentine's Day surprise (VIDEO)

Veteran Lollywood divas Meera and Resham are two iconic superstars of the Pakistani film industry who have undoubtedly ruled the industry and hearts simultaneously.

Leaving the netizens gushing, the gorgeous ladies were spotted together in an adorable interaction despite the stereotype that two stars can never be civil let alone share a friendship bond.

Celebrated Valentines Day in true filmy style, the Baaji actor surprised Resham with a surprise containing a bouquet of red roses and needless to say, the viral clip is proof of their friendship bond.

The versatile divas Meera and Reesham continue to shatter the mundane norms as they remain one of the most sought out stars despite being in the industry for more than two decades.

On the work front, Resham is all set to create magic onscreen as she gears up alongside model-actor Abdullah Ejaz Khan for the upcoming short film Dafaa Hojao Tum.