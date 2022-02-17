Best friends Reema Khan and Imran Abbas flaunt their singing skills

Lollywood superstar Reema Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitomai of best friends and recently the duo was spotted flaunting their singing skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh star shared a video of Reema and himself where they have a mini singing session in the car whilst singing their heart out.

In the aforementioned video, Abbas captures the queen herself channelling the ultimate filmy vibes as they both flaunt their vocal talent.

"Best friends on the way to airport with full filmy mode switched on. @iamreemakhan #rdburman -#latamangeshkar #kishorekumar", the Alvida star captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

The latest interaction amongst the two shows that they might be travelling up for a new project together or just spending some fun time together.

Reema Khan is a talent powerhouse who is a Pakistani film actress, producer and director. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she effortless juggles her personal life as well.