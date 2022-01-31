Reema Khan takes a playful dig at Sheikh Rasheed
Share
Pakistan's popular film star Reema Khan has proved that she is not only the queen of celluloid but also rules hearts with her humour and quick wit.
In her recent appearance, the 50-year-old superstar took a hilarious jibe at Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Geo News program 'Jashan E Cricket'.
Talking about the politician's marital status, Reema advised the minister to not get married now but to indulge himself in prayers.
Moreover, Khan revealed that she lives in the USA and came to Pakistan for a visit. The Love Mein Ghum star also expressed happiness that cricket has returned back to Pakistan.
اداکارہ ریما خان اور ڈمی شہباز شریف بنے جشن کرکٹ کے مہمان#GeoNews #JashaneCricket pic.twitter.com/GZTqk4pwvd— Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) January 29, 2022
Delving into details of Reema's interesting Question and Answer session, the film star said that Sheikh Rasheed should not get married now however, she will be happy when he settles down since 20% of people would still want him to get married.
Reema married the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. On March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab.
Husband seen showering praise on Reema Khan in ... 10:41 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
The phenomenal film star of Pakistan Reema Khan ruled the industry with her stardom, beauty and charm in the ...
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council's election results announced06:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ...06:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Reema Khan takes a playful dig at Sheikh Rasheed05:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- More than dozen opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ supporting PM ...05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Asfar Hussain talks about his musical journey and “Mehram”04:16 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed in Sri Lanka for their honeymoon04:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral03:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021