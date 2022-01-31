Reema Khan takes a playful dig at Sheikh Rasheed

Web Desk
05:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Reema Khan takes a playful dig at Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan's popular film star Reema Khan has proved that she is not only the queen of celluloid but also rules hearts with her humour and quick wit.

In her recent appearance, the 50-year-old superstar took a hilarious jibe at Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Geo News program 'Jashan E Cricket'.

Talking about the politician's marital status, Reema advised the minister to not get married now but to indulge himself in prayers.

Moreover, Khan revealed that she lives in the USA and came to Pakistan for a visit. The Love Mein Ghum star also expressed happiness that cricket has returned back to Pakistan.

Delving into details of Reema's interesting Question and Answer session,  the film star said that Sheikh Rasheed should not get married now however, she will be happy when he settles down since 20% of people would still want him to get married.

Reema married the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. On March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab.

