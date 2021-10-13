Husband seen showering praise on Reema Khan in new video
Web Desk
10:41 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
The phenomenal film star of Pakistan Reema Khan ruled the industry with her stardom, beauty and charm in the nineties.

Rising to the pinnacle of fame, the 49-year-old has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to the Pakistani cinema. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she is adored for effortlessly juggling her personal life with grace.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 49-year-old beauty shared an adorable video with her husband as she hilariously reflected on the 'fear of wife'.

The gorgeous couple can be spotted in a car where the dotting husband showers his wife with compliments. He is praising her not because he fears her but because he loves her.

Reema married the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. On March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab.

