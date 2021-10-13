Husband seen showering praise on Reema Khan in new video
Share
The phenomenal film star of Pakistan Reema Khan ruled the industry with her stardom, beauty and charm in the nineties.
Rising to the pinnacle of fame, the 49-year-old has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to the Pakistani cinema. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she is adored for effortlessly juggling her personal life with grace.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 49-year-old beauty shared an adorable video with her husband as she hilariously reflected on the 'fear of wife'.
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous couple can be spotted in a car where the dotting husband showers his wife with compliments. He is praising her not because he fears her but because he loves her.
Reema married the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. On March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab.
Reema Khan’s husband Dr Tariq to treat comedy ... 12:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – Celebrated Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who appealed to PM Imran Khan for urgent medical treatment ...
- SIBF 2021 to start next month: Here’s all you need to know11:57 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
- NSA Moeed Yusuf chairs first meeting of National Social Media ...11:17 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
- KPK lift National T20 Cup 2021 trophy10:55 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Trailer of Money Heist La Casa de Papel's final season Vol 2 is out ...09:17 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
- Salman Khan to feature with his brother-in-law in upcoming film08:55 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
-
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021