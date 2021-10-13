KP lift National T20 Cup 2021 trophy

LAHORE – Iftikhar Ahmed propelled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to a 7-wicket win over Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup final, which was played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Central Punjab made 148 runs in 19.2 overs all out. In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 152 runs at the loss of three wickets in 17 overs. KPK won the final match by seven wickets and 18 balls remaining.

Iftikhar Ahmed played 12 matches in total in the national T20 Cup and scored 409 runs. His batting average stands at 102.2 and he took eight wickets. His economy is 5.5.

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing each other in the finals of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were chasing a total of 149 runs set by Central Punjab.

On Tuesday, KP beat Northern to book a place in the National T20 Cup final. A steady half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and a destructive 45 not out will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defend their title in the final on Wednesday as they fashioned a five-wicket win over Northern in the first semi-final of the National T20 2021-22.