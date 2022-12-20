Search

How Sadia Imam’s hug nearly caused Shabbir Jan’s divorce?

Noor Fatima 07:40 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
How Sadia Imam’s hug nearly caused Shabbir Jan’s divorce?

Pakistani TV actor Shabbir Jan has enjoyed a successful career with his own fair share of highs and lows. The iconic actor has amassed a huge fan following, a number of awards, and many friends in the industry. Though celebrities respect and want to work alongside the 52-year-old actor, there is one artist that he absolutely 'cannot' work with ever again.

During a podcast with YouTuber Nadir Ali, the Banglay Main Kanglay star recently made a shocking revelation about how his marriage was on the brink of divorce, and how working with an actress could have cost him his happily married life. The host asked Jan about that 'one actor' he would absolutely not work with ever again.

At first, the Meri Shadi Karwao star hesitated to take the name but then revealed it upon Ali's insistence. Jan suggested that he wouldn't share the screen with Lollywood actress Sadia Imam. Recalling the decision made in 2001, Jan said that he stuck to his words.   

Curious, Ali asked him what had happened between the actors which led to such circumstances. "Did you have an extra-marital affair?" asked Ali, suggesting that the audience would assume so. The Pehli Si Muhabbat actor denied any affair to have taken place between him and the Choti Si Kahani star.

Recounting the incident that took place in Swat where both Jan and Imam were present for a shoot, the Ishqiya actor suggested that Imam hugged him in front of his wife which caused a rift between the couple. 

Although Jan's loyalty to his wife is laudable to some extent, social media users have lambasted the Cheekh star for maligning Imam and suggested that he shouldn't have recounted the incident on public record.

On the work front, Jan was recently seen in Juda Huay Kuch Is Tarha, Dobaara, Dil-e-Momin, Aey Musht-E-Khaak, Chauraha, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.

Shabbir Jan’s dance video breaks the internet

