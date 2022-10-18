Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed set couple goals in latest photoshoot

Lollywood's star couple, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, has once again sent pulses racing on the internet with their heartwarming photoshoot.

The Bholi Bano duo cozied up to each other while posing for the camera setting goals for their hundreds of thousands of fans and followers.

The Thori Si Wafa-famed actress and the Mehar Posh actor were captured posing at the set of the drama serial Ishq Nahi Asaan. Clad in a shimmery impatiens pink with exquisite embroidery and statement jewelry to accentuate her charm, the Ramz-e-Ishq diva kept her makeup minimal. Ahmed, on the other hand, was seen in a statement blazer with a cool tropical leafy pattern paired with white shalwar kameez.

Bukhari and Ahmed posted the scintillating pictures on their respective Instagram handles which received positive attention. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 has been a fan-favourite, especially for their PDA-filled pictures and love-oozing comments. 

On the work front, Bukhari gained appreciation with Pehchaan, Meray Humnasheen, Berukhi, and Inteha e Ishq.

Ahmed on the other hand was praised for his impeccable acting skills in Roag, Aitebaar, Mere Apne, Inteha-e-Ishq, and Wafa Be Mol.

