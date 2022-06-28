How old Hiba Bukhari really is?
With her impeccable acting skills and humble persons, Hiba Bukhari rose to fame within a very short span of time.
She is currently making the headlines with her powerful role in ongoing drama serial Meray Hamnasheen, which also features Ahsan Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.
This time around, the Deewangi star made an appearance in the popular talk show The Big Pick which is hosted by Hassan Chaudhry, who made some straight forward questions about her age.
And, Hiba Bukhari did not shy away from revealing her real age in response to the questions.
Replying to question, Hiba said that she did not need to hide her age, adding that there is no need to conceal it as a person get a lot of achievements and experiences along with his/her age.
Hiba got surprised when Chaudhry made a straight question: “How old are you?”
“Are you serious about my age, well, I was born in 1994,” the Taraap actor replied, adding that she will be 27-year-old on June 29, this year.
