How old Hiba Bukhari really is?
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
How old Hiba Bukhari really is?
Source: @ihibaqadir (Instagram)
Share

With her impeccable acting skills and humble persons, Hiba Bukhari rose to fame within a very short span of time.  

She is currently making the headlines with her powerful role in ongoing drama serial Meray Hamnasheen, which also features Ahsan Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.

This time around, the Deewangi star made an appearance in the popular talk show The Big Pick which is hosted by Hassan Chaudhry, who made some straight forward questions about her age.

And, Hiba Bukhari did not shy away from revealing her real age in response to the questions.

Replying to question, Hiba said that she did not need to hide her age, adding that there is no need to conceal it as a person get a lot of achievements and experiences along with his/her age.

Hiba got surprised when Chaudhry made a straight question: “How old are you?”

“Are you serious about my age, well, I was born in 1994,” the Taraap actor replied, adding that she will be 27-year-old on June 29, this year.

Hiba Bukhari shares how Arez Ahmed proposed her 06:50 PM | 4 Apr, 2022

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as Pakistan's celebrity pair is still keen on ...

More From This Category
A new song of Sidhu Moosewala removed from ...
12:56 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Hina Ashfaq’s bold photos at beach set internet ...
11:25 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
Nimra Khan celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)
09:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes ...
06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence ...
06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the ...
07:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How old Hiba Bukhari really is?
01:28 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr