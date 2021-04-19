Ali Azmat tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani musician Ali Azmat has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 infection.

The 50-year-old crooner also urged the fans and followers to stay home and stay safe, amid the pandemic.

Turning to his Instagram handle, he shared a hilarious video clip and said “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Azmat (@aliazmatofficial)

Fans and fellow stars flooded the comment section with prayers and best wishes for the speedy recovery of Azmat.

Pakistan continues to tackle the third wave of coronavirus. Despite the tightening social distancing rules and travel restrictions, a high number of cases are still being reported on a daily basis.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others are battling the virus.

