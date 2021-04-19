Pakistani stars launch ‘Give Royalties To Artists’ campaign

Pakistani celebrities have started a campaign demanding royalties that artists are entitled to.

Trending on Instagram, the stars stood united on the forefront with the ‘royalties for artists’ campaign. The following campaign stems from the issue that came to light when renowned TV actress Naila Jaffery requested royalties for the re-runs of her dramas as she battled cancer.

In order to raise their voice on the matter, the stars turned to their Instagram handle with #giveroyaltiestoartists hashtag, saying ‘it is time to make this happen’.

Mahira Khan, Yasir Hussain, Mansha Pasha, Sakina Samo, Zara Noor Abbas, Armeena Khan, Kübra Khan, Asad Siddiqui and others raised their voices.

Mahira Khan vocalized her opinion and Zara Noor Abbas also penned a note for the cause, “In every industry, there are some rules. Some laws. Let’s have it set in ours too. Let’s acknowledge the ones who ENTERTAIN you on the COST of their lives. #giveroyaltiestoartists”.

Osman Khalid Butt also dropped his support and Hareem Farooq also extended her support to the campaign.

