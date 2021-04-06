Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery gets financial support for cancer treatment

05:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery gets financial support for cancer treatment
KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah announced on Tuesday that the provincial government will bear expenses for treatment of famed TV actress Naila Jaffery.

He said that his department will pay for the cancer treatment of the actress, who is suffering from the disease since 2016.

The announcement comes after a video surfaced on social media showing the Thodi Si Khushiyan actor talking about her financial strains she is facing due to her prolonged illness.

In the video, she asked for royalties for her drama shows being re-telecasted on television channels.

Jaffery said that she has been suffering from the disease for last six years and she has not been able to get second session of chemotherapy.

The actor said that she was hospitalized with an infection, adding: “I kept on thinking that our government and policy makers should take care of artists”.

She recalled that the Pakistan Television had given royalties for shows re-run by it. “Even though the money was too less, we were happy”.

She added, "I have been sick for six years, everyone has assisted me, but I wish we had a few percent of the shows that are being replayed today”.

