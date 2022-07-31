Sonya Hussyn’s new dance video with sister goes viral
Pakistani actress and model Sonya Hussyn has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry given her gorgeous looks and impeccable skills that prove she is a force to be reckoned with.
The Dareecha actress can be seen jamming together with her sister Sana Hussyn in new viral video. Both the sisters can be seen flaunting their dance moves on Coke Studio’s super hit song “Pasoori”.
Two weeks ago, Sonya celebrated her 31st birthday and wishes from celebrities and fans continue to pour in on social media platforms.
