Sonya Hussyn’s new dance video with sister goes viral
Web Desk
12:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Sonya Hussyn’s new dance video with sister goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actress and model Sonya Hussyn has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry given her gorgeous looks and impeccable skills that prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

The Dareecha actress can be seen jamming together with her sister Sana Hussyn in new viral video. Both the sisters can be seen flaunting their dance moves on Coke Studio’s super hit song “Pasoori”.

Two weeks ago, Sonya celebrated her 31st birthday and wishes from celebrities and fans continue to pour in on social media platforms.

Ayesha Omar’s new bold photo sets internet on ... 02:31 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection and has mastered the art to brush away her admirer's midweek ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar’s new video in bold outfit goes ...
11:37 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat’s new bold photos set internet on ...
10:26 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Ayesha Omar gives fans a peep at sets of TV ...
11:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga win hearts with KPL ...
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Ushna Shah raises questions about forced ...
08:44 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat overwhelmed by the love for Ms ...
08:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn’s new dance video with sister goes viral
12:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr