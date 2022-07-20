Ayesha Omar’s new bold photo sets internet on fire

02:31 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection and has mastered the art to brush away her admirer's midweek blues away with a stunning set of pictures. 

The Bulblay star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, the 40-year-old diva set the temperature soaring as she dropped new pictures. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in the eastrern attire by Faiza Saqlain, Omar left the fans mesmerised.

"Any chance you get, close your eyes and ????

???? @faizasaqlain

????‍♀️ @sanya.sohail

???? @arydigital.tv????", capioned the Yalghaar actress.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

