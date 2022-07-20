Ayesha Omar’s new bold photo sets internet on fire
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection and has mastered the art to brush away her admirer's midweek blues away with a stunning set of pictures.
The Bulblay star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.
This time around, the 40-year-old diva set the temperature soaring as she dropped new pictures. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in the eastrern attire by Faiza Saqlain, Omar left the fans mesmerised.
"Any chance you get, close your eyes and ????
???? @faizasaqlain
????♀️ @sanya.sohail
???? @arydigital.tv????", capioned the Yalghaar actress.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New ... 05:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has been dropping stunning pictures and videos from her picturesque trip to New York and ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan leapfrog India to take third position in ICC World Test ...04:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022