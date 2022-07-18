Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New York
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has been dropping stunning pictures and videos from her picturesque trip to New York and needless to say, the fans are hooked.
Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
This time around, the Bulblay star was winning hearts with her aesthetic sense as she posted a beautiful video from her vacation as she captured the beautiful nighttime and twinkling lights of the City of Gods aka New York City.
"go easy..
????@aliciakeys @kanyewest#newyorkcity
#cityofgods #newyork#empirestateofmind#ayeshaomar", captioned the Yalghaar actor.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan enchant fans with ... 05:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Lollywood actors Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their film Rehbra ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan05:58 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan announces hockey squad for Commonwealth Games04:44 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new video in swimming pool goes ...03:36 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022