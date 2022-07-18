Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New York
05:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has been dropping stunning pictures and videos from her picturesque trip to New York and needless to say, the fans are hooked.

Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

This time around, the Bulblay star was winning hearts with her aesthetic sense as she posted a beautiful video from her vacation as she captured the beautiful nighttime and twinkling lights of the City of Gods aka New York City.

"go easy..

????@aliciakeys @kanyewest#newyorkcity

#cityofgods #newyork#empirestateofmind#ayeshaomar", captioned the Yalghaar actor.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

