Kajol confirms web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood's leading lady Kajol is gearing up to star in her first web series, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier this week, the rumours mills were abuzz that the Dilwale actress will be starring in Suparn Varma's next. It is supposed to be an intense drama with crime, politics, and family all blended into the narrative.

Taking to Instagram, the platform Disney+ Hotstar and Kajol took to social media to make an announcement on Monday, leaving fans thrilled.

"Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to? ????", read the intriguing caption.

The show will be produced by Banijay Asia of the Banijay Group. Moreover, the makers are keen on wrapping up the project to make it available on Disney+Hotstar by 2023

On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga starring alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.