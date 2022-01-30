Kajol tests positive for coronavirus
06:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Bollywood actress Kajol tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the news of her covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan.

“Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!,” she wrote.

“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.

Fans and friends extended get-well-soon wishes to Kajol shortly after she shared the news.

