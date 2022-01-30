Kajol tests positive for coronavirus
06:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Share
Bollywood actress Kajol tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the news of her covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan.
“Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!,” she wrote.
“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.
Fans and friends extended get-well-soon wishes to Kajol shortly after she shared the news.
View this post on Instagram
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak's new dance video goes ... 01:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has left her fans swooned with her killer dance moves. Taking to her ...
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
-
-
- International Best Practices are Inevitable for Sustained Food ...04:20 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Jemima and Imran Khan’s WhatsApp chat goes viral03:42 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak's new dance video goes viral01:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021