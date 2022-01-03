Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq contracts coronavirus again
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain and ex-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Reports in local media said the 47-year-old traveled to the United States and he contracted the novel virus while returning home.
Sharing an update, Misbah said he was following prescriptions by his physicians while he also requested his fans to remember him in their prayers.
This is for the second time that Misbah tested positive for the virus as the noted cricketer earlier contracted the disease in August 2021.
Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq tests positive ... 06:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and, as such, will not depart for ...
He was asymptomatic and was recovered from covid-19 in Jamaica, where he completed his mandatory quarantine.
Pakistan records uptick in Covid cases with 708 ... 09:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 708 infections were reported while 2 ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- 'Professor' Mohammad Hafeez decides to hang his boots from ...10:46 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq contracts coronavirus again10:18 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan records uptick in Covid cases with 708 new infections09:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 202208:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer ...05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mariam Ansari’s rukhsati video goes viral04:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Natasha Ali celebrates birthday in style02:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021