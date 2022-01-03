Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq contracts coronavirus again
10:18 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq contracts coronavirus again
LAHORE – Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain and ex-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Reports in local media said the 47-year-old traveled to the United States and he contracted the novel virus while returning home.

Sharing an update, Misbah said he was following prescriptions by his physicians while he also requested his fans to remember him in their prayers.

This is for the second time that Misbah tested positive for the virus as the noted cricketer earlier contracted the disease in August 2021.

Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq tests positive ... 06:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and, as such, will not depart for ...

He was asymptomatic and was recovered from covid-19 in Jamaica, where he completed his mandatory quarantine.

Pakistan records uptick in Covid cases with 708 ... 09:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 708 infections were reported while 2 ...

