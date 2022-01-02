Lionel Messi among four PSG players test positive for Covid-19

05:16 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Lionel Messi among four PSG players test positive for Covid-19
Argentian's star footballer and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, and three other players in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the  ahead of the trip to Vannes for French Cup game.

PSG in a statement said, “The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol”.

Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until 9 January with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks.

