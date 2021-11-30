Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2021 to claim record seventh title
Share
Lionel Messi has won the men’s 2021 Ballon d’Or, and a record seventh trophy at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday evening.
Messi, 34, held off the challenge of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Chelsea’s Jorginho to collect the prize and move two clear in his long-running battle with five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who was among the 30 players shortlisted but did not feature in the top three for the first time in 11 years.
Messi was the favourite to collect the award after winning the Copa America with Argentina earlier this year – his first major international trophy – despite one of his less impressive periods at club level: Barcelona finished third in La Liga and fell in the first knockout round of the Champions League. However, Messi scored two goals as Barca won the Copa del Rey final and he was La Liga’s top goalscorer once more, before switching to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.
Lewandowski did pick up the consolation prize of the newly formed Striker of the Year award, while the Women’s Ballon d’Or went to Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas.
Further awards went to Gianluigi Donnarumma for the Yashin Trophy of best goalkeeper, to Barcelona midfielder Pedri as the starlet was handed the Kopa Trophy and another new award went to Chelsea for Club of the Year for their on-pitch achievements with both men’s and women’s teams.
Lewandowski can feel hard done by after another stellar year of goalscoring for Bayern Munich saw them retain the Bundesliga title. He scored a record 41 Bundesliga goals in the 2020-21 season and is leading the charts again this season with 14 goals from 13 games, but perhaps suffered at the ballot box from not enjoying more success with his country, Poland, in a year of major international tournaments. The 33-year-old was expected to win his first Ballon d’Or last year but the award was cancelled due to the pandemic.
BANvPAK – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets ... 10:38 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
CHATTOGRAM – A brilliant opening partnership by Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique led to Pakistan’s victory ...
- Supreme Court grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir01:35 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2021 to claim record seventh title01:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- IHC CJ directs Rana Shamim to submit written reply, original ...12:20 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- PTA grants license to Select Technologies11:35 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:25 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Hania Aamir spotted enjoying Asim Azhar's concert in Karachi06:21 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi's mother passes away05:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares new adorable photo with son Mir Hakim04:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021