BANvPAK – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test match

CHATTOGRAM – A brilliant opening partnership by Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique led to Pakistan’s victory against Bangladesh in the first Test match in Chittagong.

Pakistan chased down the 202-run target with eight wickets in hand. Abid Ali made 91 runs and Abdullah Shafique scored 73 runs.

This was only the second time in Pakistan’s Test history, which stretch 440 matches, that an opening pair recorded two century stands in a match.

Imran Farhat and Taufiq Umer did it first time against South Africa in Lahore in 2003, when Pakistan came out victorious by eight wickets.

Earlier, a sizzling Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his fourth Test five-wicket haul, which restricted Bangladesh to 157. The left-arm pacer returned five for 32, sending Liton Das (59) and Abu Jayed back in the hut after he had taken three wickets for six runs last day.

Liton scored a fighting 59 off 89 to keep Bangladesh’s innings alive, after debutant Yasir Ali had to walk off the field after a scorching bouncer by Shaheen hit the flesh of his helmet.

Bangladesh took Nurul Hasan Sohan as Yasir’s concussion replacement.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan was also amongst the wicket takers as he accounted for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan and Taijul Islam.