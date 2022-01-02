Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen  

05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
NEW DELHI - Acclaimed Indian musician A. R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in a close ceremony.

Khatija shared the good news with her followers on her Instagram where she also introduced her fiancé.  She also wrote a note along and shared an adorable collage of the couple.

She wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan,”

“An aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she added.

