Two-day Mir Punjabi Mela concludes in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – The 13th Mir Punjabi Mela concluded in Punjab’s capital on Saturday after paying tribute to late literary great Prof Ali Arshad Mir.
A large number of people attended the festival on its second day at the PILAC gallery. It was co-organized by Bhulekha Media group, Professor Ali Arshad Mir Foundation and Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture.
Literary sessions regarding Punjabi cinema, journalism, and farmers movement were held on the occasion.
Scholars like Farooq Nadeem, Riaz Danishwar, Prof.Dr.Attaullah Aali, Muddasir Iqbal Butt, Mustaq Qamar Prof. Zubair Jan, Ayesha Nadir, Amjad Saleem and Ashraf Suhail expressed their view in the discussion session.
The festival was concluded with performance of Qawwal Nauman Haider, singer Khawar Khilzi, Muslim Shagan, Goshi Galib and folk singer Nooran Lal.
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Two-day Mir Punjabi Mela concludes in Lahore06:54 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- PTI government, PML-N deny ‘secret deal’ on Nawaz Sharif’s ...06:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer ...05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Lionel Messi among four PSG players test positive for Covid-1905:16 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Natasha Ali celebrates birthday in style02:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake ...12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021