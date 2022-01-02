Two-day Mir Punjabi Mela concludes in Lahore

06:54 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Two-day Mir Punjabi Mela concludes in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – The 13th Mir Punjabi Mela concluded in Punjab’s capital on Saturday after paying tribute to late literary great Prof Ali Arshad Mir. 

A large number of people attended the festival on its second day at the PILAC gallery. It was co-organized by Bhulekha Media group, Professor Ali Arshad Mir Foundation and Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture.

Literary sessions regarding Punjabi cinema, journalism, and farmers movement were held on the occasion.

Scholars like Farooq Nadeem, Riaz Danishwar, Prof.Dr.Attaullah Aali, Muddasir Iqbal Butt, Mustaq Qamar Prof. Zubair Jan, Ayesha Nadir, Amjad Saleem and Ashraf Suhail expressed their view in the discussion session.

The festival was concluded with performance of Qawwal Nauman Haider, singer Khawar Khilzi, Muslim Shagan, Goshi Galib and folk singer Nooran Lal.

More From This Category
Mir Punjabi Mela underway in Lahore
09:35 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Karachi comes alive through the Dolmen Shopping ...
04:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
‘Jordindian’ captivate a packed audience of ...
10:38 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Children go for fantasy fiction at SIBF 2021
10:04 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer 
06:28 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
US Consulate General Lahore opens pathways to ...
01:46 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen  
05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr