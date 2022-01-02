Two-day Mir Punjabi Mela concludes in Lahore

LAHORE – The 13th Mir Punjabi Mela concluded in Punjab’s capital on Saturday after paying tribute to late literary great Prof Ali Arshad Mir.

A large number of people attended the festival on its second day at the PILAC gallery. It was co-organized by Bhulekha Media group, Professor Ali Arshad Mir Foundation and Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture.

Literary sessions regarding Punjabi cinema, journalism, and farmers movement were held on the occasion.

Scholars like Farooq Nadeem, Riaz Danishwar, Prof.Dr.Attaullah Aali, Muddasir Iqbal Butt, Mustaq Qamar Prof. Zubair Jan, Ayesha Nadir, Amjad Saleem and Ashraf Suhail expressed their view in the discussion session.

The festival was concluded with performance of Qawwal Nauman Haider, singer Khawar Khilzi, Muslim Shagan, Goshi Galib and folk singer Nooran Lal.