Two burqa-clad boys arrested for harassing women at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park

08:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Police on Sunday arrested two boys for harassing women at the Greater Iqbal Park in the provincial capital, months after a tiktoker named Ayesha Akram was assaulted.

The suspects were wearing burqas to conceal their gender when they were arrested. They have been identified as Subhan and Usman.

The superintendent of police (SP) of the anti-riot force has vowed to take strict legal action against the suspects if they are found guilty. Meanwhile, both boys have been shifted to the city's Lari Adda police station.

In August 2021, tiktoker Ayesha Akram was allegedly harassed by a mob of 400 men at the Greater Iqbal on the Independence Day.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Later, police arrested several people in the case.

Audio call of Ayesha-Rambo exposes ‘plan to ... 12:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Amid the shocking revelation in the Greater Iqbal Park harassment case, another alleged audio call of ...

