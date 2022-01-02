Two burqa-clad boys arrested for harassing women at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE – Police on Sunday arrested two boys for harassing women at the Greater Iqbal Park in the provincial capital, months after a tiktoker named Ayesha Akram was assaulted.

The suspects were wearing burqas to conceal their gender when they were arrested. They have been identified as Subhan and Usman.

The superintendent of police (SP) of the anti-riot force has vowed to take strict legal action against the suspects if they are found guilty. Meanwhile, both boys have been shifted to the city's Lari Adda police station.

گریٹر اقبال پارک میں خواتین کو ہراساں اور تنگ کرنے والے دو برقعہ پوش گرفتار،

ملزم سبحان اور عثمان برقعہ پہن کر پارک میں آئی فیملیز کو حراساں کر رہے تھے۔ ملزمان کاروائی کے لیے تھانہ لاری اڈا منتقل۔

"خواتین اور فیملیز کو ہر صورت محفوظ ماحول فراہم کریں گے۔" DIG/OPS ڈاکٹر محمد عابد pic.twitter.com/XF2EG3Sjvv — DIG Operations Lahore (@DIGOpsLahore) January 2, 2022

In August 2021, tiktoker Ayesha Akram was allegedly harassed by a mob of 400 men at the Greater Iqbal on the Independence Day.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Later, police arrested several people in the case.