Two burqa-clad boys arrested for harassing women at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park
Share
LAHORE – Police on Sunday arrested two boys for harassing women at the Greater Iqbal Park in the provincial capital, months after a tiktoker named Ayesha Akram was assaulted.
The suspects were wearing burqas to conceal their gender when they were arrested. They have been identified as Subhan and Usman.
The superintendent of police (SP) of the anti-riot force has vowed to take strict legal action against the suspects if they are found guilty. Meanwhile, both boys have been shifted to the city's Lari Adda police station.
گریٹر اقبال پارک میں خواتین کو ہراساں اور تنگ کرنے والے دو برقعہ پوش گرفتار،— DIG Operations Lahore (@DIGOpsLahore) January 2, 2022
ملزم سبحان اور عثمان برقعہ پہن کر پارک میں آئی فیملیز کو حراساں کر رہے تھے۔ ملزمان کاروائی کے لیے تھانہ لاری اڈا منتقل۔
"خواتین اور فیملیز کو ہر صورت محفوظ ماحول فراہم کریں گے۔" DIG/OPS ڈاکٹر محمد عابد pic.twitter.com/XF2EG3Sjvv
In August 2021, tiktoker Ayesha Akram was allegedly harassed by a mob of 400 men at the Greater Iqbal on the Independence Day.
The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Later, police arrested several people in the case.
Audio call of Ayesha-Rambo exposes ‘plan to ... 12:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Amid the shocking revelation in the Greater Iqbal Park harassment case, another alleged audio call of ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Two burqa-clad boys arrested for harassing women at Lahore’s ...08:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Watch: #Pakistan pacer Mohammad #Hasnain makes powerful #BBL11 debut07:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Two-day Mir Punjabi Mela concludes in Lahore06:54 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- PTI government, PML-N deny ‘secret deal’ on Nawaz Sharif’s ...06:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer ...05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mariam Ansari’s rukhsati video goes viral04:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Natasha Ali celebrates birthday in style02:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake ...12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021