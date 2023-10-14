PM Kakar appoints serving officers of Pakistan Army in NAB 

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minsiter Anwaarul Haq Kakar has appointed four serving military officers in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in order to assist the anti-graft watchdog in management of workload.

The Establishment Division has issued notifications for their appointments. They stated that Brig Mohammad Khalid (Infantry) has been appointed as director (BS-20), Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar (Intelligence Staff Colle­­ge) has been inducted as an additional director (BS-19), Maj Waleed Khalid (Military Intelligence) as a deputy director (BS-18) and Maj Qais Kamran Syed (MI) as a deputy director (BS-18) on secondment basis.

The notifications said that the military officers will remain in NAB till further orders.

Reports said the appointments had been made as the NAB grappled with workload after the Supreme Court nullified the amendments made by the PDM government to the NAB law.