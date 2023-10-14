Canadian team due in Pakistan for security audit of Karachi airport

KARACHI - A team of Canadians is due in Pakistan soon to inspect and examine the facilities provided at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
Transport Canada, a government department based in Ottawa overseeing transportation policies, is set to dispatch a two-member delegation to the airport starting December 4.
The mission of this Canadian team is to conduct a comprehensive security audit and evaluation of the airport, with a particular focus on the security measures of Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) direct flights to Canada.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) affirmed its commitment to facilitate the Transport Canada team throughout their visit.
The delegation's work scope includes scrutinizing various aspects such as flight operations, baggage and cargo handling, access control, and perimeter security.
Moreover, the experts will assess procedures involving the CAA, PIA, Airport Security Force (ASF), cargo complex, and flight kitchen.
It bears mentioning that the Canadian Transport Authority had acknowledged PIA's adherence to international operational standards in its report released in 2021 though a statement by former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar dent a massive blow to the repute of the carrier.
Sarwar had implied that PIA pilots had fake licenses, a statement which sent shockwaves across the international aviation industry finally leading to the cancellation of direct PIA flights to the United Kingdom and other European destinations.
Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had confirmed that the direct flights to the United Kingdom would resume in October though there seems little to no possibility of resumption of flights although multiple audits have already been done in this regard.
The national carrier has been facing financial challenges for quite a long period of time and calls have been made to privatize the loss-making entity. On the other hand, Pakistan has also decided to outsource three international airports located in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had confirmed that the Islamabad Airport would be outsourced for a period of 15 years.
The former Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced that the airport would be outsourced for 15 years but added that the navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced and Civil Aviation Authority will continue to do it.
Rafique explained that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank offshoot, is the government’s consultant on outsourcing and around a dozen companies have shown interest.
The then lawmaker, while speaking in the National Assembly, assured that there will be competitive bidding and that public procurement rules are being completely followed; he also confirmed that no one will be rendered jobless.
The minister told the legislators that Islamabad airport will be Pakistan’s first airport that will be outsourced and best international practices will be implemented, adding that outsourcing does not mean that the airport is being sold or mortgaged.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
