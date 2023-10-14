  

Search

Immigration

Canadian team due in Pakistan for security audit of Karachi airport

Web Desk
06:43 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
Canadian team due in Pakistan for security audit of Karachi airport

KARACHI - A team of Canadians is due in Pakistan soon to inspect and examine the facilities provided at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Transport Canada, a government department based in Ottawa overseeing transportation policies, is set to dispatch a two-member delegation to the airport starting December 4.

The mission of this Canadian team is to conduct a comprehensive security audit and evaluation of the airport, with a particular focus on the security measures of Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) direct flights to Canada.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) affirmed its commitment to facilitate the Transport Canada team throughout their visit.

The delegation's work scope includes scrutinizing various aspects such as flight operations, baggage and cargo handling, access control, and perimeter security.

Moreover, the experts will assess procedures involving the CAA, PIA, Airport Security Force (ASF), cargo complex, and flight kitchen.

It bears mentioning that the Canadian Transport Authority had acknowledged PIA's adherence to international operational standards in its report released in 2021 though a statement by former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar dent a massive blow to the repute of the carrier.

Sarwar had implied that PIA pilots had fake licenses, a statement which sent shockwaves across the international aviation industry finally leading to the cancellation of direct PIA flights to the United Kingdom and other European destinations.

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had confirmed that the direct flights to the United Kingdom would resume in October though there seems little to no possibility of resumption of flights although multiple audits have already been done in this regard.

The national carrier has been facing financial challenges for quite a long period of time and calls have been made to privatize the loss-making entity. On the other hand, Pakistan has also decided to outsource three international airports located in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had confirmed that the Islamabad Airport would be outsourced for a period of 15 years. 

The former Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced that the airport would be outsourced for 15 years but added that the navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced and Civil Aviation Authority will continue to do it.

Rafique explained that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank offshoot, is the government’s consultant on outsourcing and around a dozen companies have shown interest.

The then lawmaker, while speaking in the National Assembly, assured that there will be competitive bidding and that public procurement rules are being completely followed; he also confirmed that no one will be rendered jobless.

The minister told the legislators that Islamabad airport will be Pakistan’s first airport that will be outsourced and best international practices will be implemented, adding that outsourcing does not mean that the airport is being sold or mortgaged.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:56 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

PIA offers 15% discount for Canada-Pakistan flights

09:25 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

VIDEO: Fire rips through Luton Airport's car parking terminal, ...

09:01 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Pakistan-Italy direct flights on the cards with new European airline: ...

07:53 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Afghanistan forms commission as Pakistan's deadline to deport illegal ...

07:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Hajj without Mehram: Pakistan unveils Hajj policy for 2024

10:28 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Karachi made part of 'Road to Makkah' project: Here's how it will ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:10 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar expresses disappointment over Pakistan’s poor batting in India clash

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: