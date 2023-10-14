Pakistan posts third lowest World Cup total against India 

AHMEDABAD – Pakistan on Saturday posted their third lowest team total against India in the World Cup.

Babar Azam’s sided were skittled for 191 in 42.4 overs after they were put in to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A skillful bowling from Indian players helped them restrict Pakistan from building a big total. Pakistan has taken a good start but it suffered setback after middle order collapsed.

Pakistan's lowest total of 173 in 48.1 overs against India was made on March 4, 1992 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Green Shirts posted their second lowest total of 180 runs in 45.3 overs on June 8, 1999 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.