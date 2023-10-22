World Cup 2023: Pakistani players arrive in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan clash 

NEW DELHI – Pakistani cricket team has arrived in Chennai through a chartered plane from Ben­galuru for their next ICC World Cup 2023 fixture against Afghanistan, slated to be held on October 21.

Men in Green arrived in the eastern Indian city on Saturday and will hit the nets today to prepare for the Afghanistan clash on Mon­day.

Pakistan team arrives in Chennai for their next two #CWC23 matches 🛬#DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/IXG7oLnC6m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 21, 2023

Team Green is at fifth position in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings with four points in three matches, with a net run rate of -0.456.