No Pakistani player makes it to World Cup Team of the Tournament

06:06 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
No Pakistani player makes it to World Cup Team of the Tournament
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the official Team of the Tournament after the Cricket World Cup 2023 delivered some phenomenal individual performances while no Pakistan player could not make it to it.

The ODI tournament concluded in Ahmedabad, India, a day earlier, with Australia lifting the trophy for the sixth time after thrashing India by seven wickets. 

Pat Cummins’s side chased a modest target of 241 runs with sever overs spared to play, humiliating the Team Blue on home ground. 

The ICC Team of the Tournament includes following players:

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wk)

Rohit Sharma (India) (c)

Virat Kohli (India)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

KL Rahul (India)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Mohammed Shami (India)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

However, no Pakistani player was named in the prestigious team as the Team Green including former captain Babar Azam failed to show impressive game during the tournament. 

After the Pakistan’s early exit, Azam stepped down as captain from all three formats of the cricket. He also lost his title for World No.1 batter to Indian player in ICC ODI rankings after reigning the spot for over two years. 

Babar Azam greets Australia for winning sixth World Cup title

