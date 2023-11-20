Babar Azam greets Australia for winning sixth World Cup title

LAHORE – Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam congratulated Australia for winning the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Australia defeated India in the final by six wickets to lift the trophy for the sixth time at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia chased down the target of 241 with six wickets in hand, courtesy of a brilliant century by Travis Head.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam took to Instagram to share a post stating, “Congratulations Cricket Australia. What a commanding performance in the final.”