Pakistan will take on Netherlands today in their opening match of the World Cup 2023 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan is set to play the first two of their nine league matches in Hyderabad.
The warm-ups saw Pakistan lose by six overs to spare after posting 345 against New Zealand, before conceding 351 against Australia.
The Netherlands are the only Associate nation in this tournament. They made their debut in 1996 and lost all five matches they played. During the qualifiers, they announced themselves with a statement win over West Indies in a Super Over after scores were tied at 374.
Pakistan vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.
The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.
|Online platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.
