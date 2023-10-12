  

ICC issues statement on Rizwan's tweet about Palestine 

Web Desk
06:17 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
ICC issues statement on Rizwan's tweet about Palestine 
Source: File Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a statement on Muhammad Rizwan's tweet for Gaza brothers and sisters.

In a statement released by the ICC, it has been said that ''Rizwan's tweet about Gaza after Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka is beyond our jurisdiction.''

Yesterday, The flamboyant hitter dedicated his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World 2023 match against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. 

Showing solidarity with the Palestinians, the 31-year-old extended support to people suffering at the hands of Israeli forces.

In a social media post, the wicketkeeper batter extended deep-rooted solidarity with the Palestinian cause. "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza," his post reads.

Pakistan on Tuesday chased the highest total of World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 8th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Sri Lanka scored 344/9; nevertheless, Pakistan easily chased it down and won by 6 wickets. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan shredded Sri Lanka's bowling.

In another recored, Rizwan becomes the second wicketkeeper in World Cup history to go over 100 points for his nation.

Muhammad Rizwan wins hearts by dedicating CWC victory to Palestinians amid Israel-Gaza war

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

06:17 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

ICC issues statement on Rizwan's tweet about Palestine 

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

