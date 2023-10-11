Search

ODI World Cup UpdatesSports

Muhammad Rizwan wins hearts by dedicating CWC victory to Palestinians amid Israel-Gaza war

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
Muhammad Rizwan wins hearts by dedicating CWC victory to Palestinians amid Israel-Gaza war
Source: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan continues to win hearts, with his on-field skills and his heartwarming gestures toward the oppressed and martyrs of Palestine have earned him more praise than ever.

The flamboyant hitter dedicated his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World 2023 match against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. 

Showing solidarity with the Palestinians, the 31-year-old extended support to people suffering at the hands of Israeli forces.

In a social media post, the wicketkeeper batter extended deep-rooted solidarity with the Palestinian cause. "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza," his post reads.

Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout, the cricketer further said.

Pakistan on Tuesday chased the highest total of World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 8th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Sri Lanka scored 344/9; nevertheless, Pakistan easily chased it down and won by 6 wickets. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan shredded Sri Lanka's bowling.

In another recored, Rizwan becomes the second wicketkeeper in World Cup history to go over 100 points for his nation.

This is the best winning streak for any team in the World Cup history. India's 7-match winning streak over Pakistan is 2nd in the rank.

CWC23: Pakistan chase highest total of World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:54 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Celebrities laud Rizwan-Abdullah’s heroics as Pakistan beat Sri ...

11:02 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: Bangladesh cruise to easy victory over Afghanistan in ...

01:15 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Ramiz Raja laments Pakistani team’s ‘habit of losing’ after ...

07:36 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam shows fitness prowess in new gym pictures ahead of CWC 23

11:09 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Pakistani shooter Kishmala Talat wins bronze in Asian Games 2023

08:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Friendship wins Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

12:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Muhammad Rizwan wins hearts by dedicating CWC victory to Palestinians amid Israel-Gaza war

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.2 280.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.6 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.4
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Karachi PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Islamabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Peshawar PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Quetta PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Sialkot PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Attock PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Gujranwala PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Jehlum PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Multan PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Bahawalpur PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Gujrat PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Nawabshah PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Chakwal PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Hyderabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Nowshehra PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Sargodha PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Faisalabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Mirpur PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301

What is the price of 1 tola gold in Pakistan today?

Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.  

What is the exact rate of gold in Pakistan?

The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.

What is the price of 21k gold in Karachi today?

21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.

What is the gold 24-carat today in Pakistan?

Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.

What is the price of 1 gram gold in Pakistan?

Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: