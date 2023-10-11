Muhammad Rizwan wins hearts by dedicating CWC victory to Palestinians amid Israel-Gaza war

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan continues to win hearts, with his on-field skills and his heartwarming gestures toward the oppressed and martyrs of Palestine have earned him more praise than ever.

The flamboyant hitter dedicated his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World 2023 match against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza.

Showing solidarity with the Palestinians, the 31-year-old extended support to people suffering at the hands of Israeli forces.

In a social media post, the wicketkeeper batter extended deep-rooted solidarity with the Palestinian cause. "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza," his post reads.

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. ????????



Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.



Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

Pakistan on Tuesday chased the highest total of World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 8th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Sri Lanka scored 344/9; nevertheless, Pakistan easily chased it down and won by 6 wickets. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan shredded Sri Lanka's bowling.

In another recored, Rizwan becomes the second wicketkeeper in World Cup history to go over 100 points for his nation.

This is the best winning streak for any team in the World Cup history. India's 7-match winning streak over Pakistan is 2nd in the rank.