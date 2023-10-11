WATCH: Babar Azam gives Rizwan heartwarming hug after Pakistan bags victory in World Cup thriller

Top Pakistani players Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan won the hearts of millions of fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

Soon after Pakistan clinched victory, skipper Babar Azam arrived on the field to celebrate Rizwan’s heroic as the latter played an impressive knock of 131 that led Green Shirts to a historic victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The duo appeared relieved and elated as Green Shirts secured a second consecutive win in a dream beginning to the leading cricket event.

Pakistan after precarious bowling earlier faced back to back setbacks in their run-chase as they lost Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam within 10 overs, however Abdullah Shafique and Rizwan, anchored a big total, clinching victory from the jaws of the Lankan Lions.