Ali Zafar releases his anthem for World Cup 2023

LAHORE – Pakistan singer Ali Zafar has released his anthem for the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The celebrated singer shared the music video of the anthem titled “MAZA AYA” on his Youtube channel. He captioned the post. “For the love of cricket and my fans... once again... BHAEE HAZIR HAI. Hope aap sab ko 'MAZA AYA'!”

It has been produced and directed by Ali Zafar himself while Music Production service has been provided by Ali Mustafa.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yMH8Vc-NkZU?si=8IwGXqiJyqbB2fYx" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He released the anthem as Pakistan and India locked horns in Ahmedabad, India, for a high-voltage match of the World Cup 2023 with team green eying to break the hosts jinx in the 50-over mega event.