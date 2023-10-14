PAKvIND: Arijit Singh, other Indian singers delight fans ahead of Pakistan vs India World Cup match

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.