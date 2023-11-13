Babar Azam receives warm welcome at Lahore airport despite World Cup debacle

LAHORE – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam returned home after World Cup exit in India.

Skipper arrived at Lahore airport from Dubai via a private airline in the wee hours of Monday and was accompanied by PCB staff members.

Fans were gathered at the airport to welcome Babar Azam. The charged members chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistani team and the flamboyant batter, who was not looking cheerful.

Babar Azam, and other PCB members were escorted to their vehicles under strict security, while fans tried taking selfies and filming the cricket.

Warm welcome for the King Babar Azam at Airport ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z2Ea1HLJKj — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) November 12, 2023

Earlier, Babar Azam admitted flaws in the team that forced him to early exit from World Cup.