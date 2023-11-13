MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui admitted to NICVD after heart attack

KARACHI – Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Rauf Siddiqui has suffered a severe heart attack and was rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Reports in local media suggest that Siddiqui arrived Sindh High Court, where he suffered severe angina. He was then shifted taken to hospital for urgent medical aid.

It was reported that former lawmaker is getting a stent insertion procedure at NICVD.

More to follow...