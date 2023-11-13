Pakistan Stock Exchange touches 56,000 mark for the first time in history

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its positive trajectory, with its benchmark index setting a new record high of 56,000 amid strong domestic buying.

PSX benchmark got off to a strong start on the first working day of the week, surpassing the 56,000-point mark in another milestone.

The stock market opened at 55,376 points and rallied to gain over 600 points in the early hours of trading. PSX 100-index has been on an upward trend in recent times and has shattered all previous records.

Experts link the historic surge with the reduction in Pakistan Investment Bonds yields, which amplified buying at domestic level.

Furthermore, the surge in PSX generated positive sentiments in the market. The ongoing IMF review remains a key checkpoint that will significantly influence the market’s future trajectory.