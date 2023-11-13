Pakistan, IMF start policy-level talks today for second tranche of bailout funds

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will initiate the negotiations from Monday (November 13) to finalise the second tranche of stand-by agreement.

The mission of the global lender has been in crisis hit nation for the last 10 days. In the first phase, the IMF and the interim government held technical talks.

During the policy talks, the US-based lender will push Pakistan for more regulations.

Reports in local media suggest that IMF’s point of view on foreign exchange rate will also revealed and the monetary fund is likely to raise questions on foreign financing needs.

Earlier, the visiting delegation expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by Pakistani government to restrict the smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency, especially USD.

IMF delegation also held talks with Pakistani officials to review issues related to exchange rate management of the Pakistani Rupee against the US dollar.

Finance Division, apprised IMF of measures taken to curb smuggling and hoarding of US dollars and action against organized groups involved in these activities.

The South Asian nation reportedly decided to share tax evaders details with IMF and FBR, banks and NADRA, which will take further steps to garner more funds.