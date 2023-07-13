IMF raises Pakistan's economic growth forecast to 2.5pc for current FY

Inflation to come down as forex reserves climb
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to increase to 2.5pc in the current fiscal year according to the International Monetary Fund, as the country secures SBA agreement and funds from friendly nations.
Growth may rise to 2.5pc, IMF said in a statement, citing an improvement in the economic performance, and projecting a positive trajectory for the South Asian nation.
In its latest assessment of a crisis-hit country, the Fund forecasts a decline in unemployment rates and a further drop in inflation for the current financial year.
Earlier, Pakistan faced a negative 0.5pc growth rate, but Sharif-led government claimed a positive growth of GDP by 0.3pc.
With heavy taxation in place in this year’s budget, Pakistan aimed for a growth rate of 3.5pc whereas the current unemployment rate could further fall. The US-based lender further predicted a positive trend in reducing the volume of debt attributed to the country, and the current debt-to-GDP ratio of 81.8pc is likely to drop to 74.9pc.
On Wednesday, the Executive Board of IMF gave nod to 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of $3 billion to address domestic and external imbalances and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
