Over 20 villages disconnected at Ganda Singh Wala after flood in Sutlej River

KASUR – As many as 20 villages came under water and were disconnected from other regions in the wake of high-level flood in River Sutlej.

Media reports suggest that Satluj, the longest of the five rivers of Punjab, was in high flood and authorities warned of a further increase in water level in Kasur district.

Local authorities accelerated rescue efforts to save the lives of humans and cattle, and the flood water continues to inundate more and more land.

Earlier, the country’s top disaster management authority warned of medium to high floods in Sutlej River, and villages in Kasur and Okara are already underwater whereas government claims to take maximum efforts to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, water level is also increasing at Sulemanki Headworks, near Okara and deluge continue to affect the settlements along the river, devastating standing crops and forcing locals to move.

PMD in its latest forecast predicted more rains from Thursday in and issued a warning that the Satluj river may be in high flood during the next 24 to 28 hours after a fresh rain spell.

The new weather system will affect the country until 17 as monsoon currents from the Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country. The downpours are expected to cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of other cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore.