Search

Pakistan

Over 20 villages disconnected at Ganda Singh Wala after flood in Sutlej River

Web Desk 10:17 AM | 13 Jul, 2023
Over 20 villages disconnected at Ganda Singh Wala after flood in Sutlej River
Source: @uaeembassyisb/Twitter

KASUR – As many as 20 villages came under water and were disconnected from other regions in the wake of high-level flood in River Sutlej.

Media reports suggest that Satluj, the longest of the five rivers of Punjab, was in high flood and authorities warned of a further increase in water level in Kasur district.

Local authorities accelerated rescue efforts to save the lives of humans and cattle, and the flood water continues to inundate more and more land.

Earlier, the country’s top disaster management authority warned of medium to high floods in Sutlej River, and villages in Kasur and Okara are already underwater whereas government claims to take maximum efforts to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, water level is also increasing at Sulemanki Headworks, near Okara and deluge continue to affect the settlements along the river, devastating standing crops and forcing locals to move.

PMD in its latest forecast predicted more rains from Thursday in and issued a warning that the Satluj river may be in high flood during the next 24 to 28 hours after a fresh rain spell.

The new weather system will affect the country until 17 as monsoon currents from the Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country. The downpours are expected to cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of other cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Flood alert in Punjab as India releases more water into river Sutlej

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Flood alert in Punjab as India releases more water into river Sutlej

12:19 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Outrage as Rawalpindi man ends life after being harassed by loan app

10:32 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Police detain suspect over viral Karachi harassment video

07:02 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Kuwait decides to print 100,000 copies of Holy Quran in Swedish language after desecration incident

04:03 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Flood alert issued in Punjab as India releases water into River Sutlej       

09:19 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

US announces $16.4m for Pakistan's post-flood recovery

02:20 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan in multiple terror cases

10:58 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: