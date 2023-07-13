Search

Pakistan

ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI chief in multiple terror cases

Web Desk 10:58 AM | 13 Jul, 2023
ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI chief in multiple terror cases
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides in three different cases related to violence outside the judicial complex during court appearance.

Judge Abul Hasnat heard the cases against the PTI chairman as his counsel filed an exemption plea for his client. The judge ruled that the accused needed to appear before the court, as the judge stressed presence in the ongoing proceedings.

The court then issued warrants for PTI chief, other leaders including Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, and Hassan Niazi, in connection with the judicial complex attack case.

The judge further directed all accused to appear before the charges leveled against them, and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 19.

Earlier, Islamabad police booked the PTI chairman and his party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex. Khan, who is facing over 150 cases since being removed from power, arrived at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex with a sea of people amid mayhem in which several party leaders suffered injuries.

The case was registered under Section 353/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions for provoking masses to vandalism.

In the FIR, cops maintained that an attempt was made by leaders and workers of the former ruling party to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under an organised plan.

The state-owned property was damaged at the judicial complex by armed workers who threatened to kill police officials and administration members at the judicial complex, it further added.

Toshakhana case against Imran Khan declared admissible

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PTI revokes Pervez Khattak's basic party membership

11:58 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Police set aside two cases against Sophia Mirza's ex-husband

03:47 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

PTI chief’s sister Uzma Khan booked in another ‘fraud case’

11:33 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Ch in contempt case

11:00 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

UK advises citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious amid threat of possible terror attacks

09:44 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Islamabad ATC extends PTI chief's bail in three cases

02:06 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan finally sells embassy property in Washington for $7.1million

11:49 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: