ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI chief in multiple terror cases

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides in three different cases related to violence outside the judicial complex during court appearance.

Judge Abul Hasnat heard the cases against the PTI chairman as his counsel filed an exemption plea for his client. The judge ruled that the accused needed to appear before the court, as the judge stressed presence in the ongoing proceedings.

The court then issued warrants for PTI chief, other leaders including Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, and Hassan Niazi, in connection with the judicial complex attack case.

The judge further directed all accused to appear before the charges leveled against them, and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 19.

Earlier, Islamabad police booked the PTI chairman and his party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex. Khan, who is facing over 150 cases since being removed from power, arrived at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex with a sea of people amid mayhem in which several party leaders suffered injuries.

The case was registered under Section 353/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions for provoking masses to vandalism.

In the FIR, cops maintained that an attempt was made by leaders and workers of the former ruling party to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under an organised plan.

The state-owned property was damaged at the judicial complex by armed workers who threatened to kill police officials and administration members at the judicial complex, it further added.