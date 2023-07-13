Search

BusinessPakistan

Honda Pridor – check latest price and specs

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 13 Jul, 2023
Honda Pridor – check latest price and specs
Source: File Photo

Honda introduced Pridor bike with the latest design and technology and the OHC Econo-Power Engine with and solid suspension make the bike most ideal travel partner.

Honda Pridor is famous as the most ideal travel partner in a wide range of territory. The bike with 4-Stroke Overhead air-cooled single-cylinder engine and sleek body along with embellished side covers makes gave it a modern look, while it matched other Honda bikes in performance.

Honda Pridor offers a modern speedometer, big headlight, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust.

The bike's quick resale, because of the brand name, makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most selling units. 

Honda Pridor Latest Price

As of July 2023, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs203,900

Honda Pridor Specifications

Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Transmission  4-speed
Petrol Capacity 9.7 litres
Fuel Average 45.0 KM per Litre
Top Speed 100 KM/H
Weight (without fuel) 96KG
Ground Clearance 156mm
Wheel Size 18 inch
Colors Black, Blue, and Red
Dimension (Lxwxh) 1986 x 718 x 1050 mm

Honda CG 125 latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Kia Sportage price update July 2023

11:42 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall

10:49 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Honda CG 125 latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:39 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

06:01 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Hyundai rolls out new variant Tuscon GLS (check prices)

04:55 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan finally sells embassy property in Washington for $7.1million

11:49 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: