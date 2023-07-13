Honda Pridor – check latest price and specs

Honda introduced Pridor bike with the latest design and technology and the OHC Econo-Power Engine with and solid suspension make the bike most ideal travel partner.

Honda Pridor is famous as the most ideal travel partner in a wide range of territory. The bike with 4-Stroke Overhead air-cooled single-cylinder engine and sleek body along with embellished side covers makes gave it a modern look, while it matched other Honda bikes in performance.

Honda Pridor offers a modern speedometer, big headlight, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust.

The bike's quick resale, because of the brand name, makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most selling units.

Honda Pridor Latest Price

As of July 2023, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs203,900

Honda Pridor Specifications