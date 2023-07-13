Honda Pridor – check latest price and specs

Honda introduced Pridor bike with the latest design and technology and the OHC Econo-Power Engine with and solid suspension make the bike most ideal travel partner.
Honda Pridor is famous as the most ideal travel partner in a wide range of territory. The bike with 4-Stroke Overhead air-cooled single-cylinder engine and sleek body along with embellished side covers makes gave it a modern look, while it matched other Honda bikes in performance.
Honda Pridor offers a modern speedometer, big headlight, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust.
The bike's quick resale, because of the brand name, makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most selling units.
As of July 2023, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs203,900
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Petrol Capacity
|9.7 litres
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM per Litre
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Weight (without fuel)
|96KG
|Ground Clearance
|156mm
|Wheel Size
|18 inch
|Colors
|Black, Blue, and Red
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1986 x 718 x 1050 mm
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
