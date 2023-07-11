Search

Honda CG 125 latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Honda CG 125 is one of the most selling motorcycles produced by Atlas Honda in Pakistan.

First launched in the year of 1992 in Pakistan to compete, the four stroke two-wheeler has undergone several facelifts however, the shape of the commuter motorcycle did not see any change.

The CG 125 dominated the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Specifications

It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import.

As of July 2023, the Honda CG 125 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs229,900.

