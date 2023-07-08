Search

Pakistan

Toshakhana case against Imran Khan declared admissible

05:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2023
Toshakhana case against Imran Khan declared admissible
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Saturday declared the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan admissible.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after he rejected a plea filed by PTI lawyer seeking exemption from appearance for the former prime minister. He fixed the next case of hearing on July 12.

During the hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer argued that the PTI chief was using delaying tactics by filing exemption pleas. He asked the court to issue its verdict on the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

Announcing the verdict, the judge declared the case admissible and summoned witnesses to record their statements on July 12.

Earlier this month, the IHC voided the decision of the trial court that had rejected the PTI chief’s plea challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict and sent the matter back to the trial court, ordering it to again hear the arguments of the PTI. He had given the trial court a week to decide the PTI chairman's plea in the Toshakhana case.

The petition had been filed in the high court after the PTI chief was indicted in the case on May 10.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by lawmakers of the PDM government accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations.

The ECP had concluded the case in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently disqualified Imran Khan for being dishonest and submitted a petition with the sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.

Big relief for PTI chief as IHC trashes criminal proceedings in Toshakhana case

Pakistan

Case registered as man flashes, masturbates in front of woman in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

12:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Pakistan asks OIC to chalk out strategy against rising Islamophobic incidents

09:17 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz asks nation to protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

12:34 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee continues to gain against Dollar in interbank

09:17 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Where and in what condition is Imran Riaz Khan now?

09:55 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz, son file plea for acquittal in money laundering case

01:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price declines by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

05:51 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8 July 2023

09:03 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 08, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 08, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: