Toshakhana case against Imran Khan declared admissible

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Saturday declared the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan admissible.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after he rejected a plea filed by PTI lawyer seeking exemption from appearance for the former prime minister. He fixed the next case of hearing on July 12.

During the hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer argued that the PTI chief was using delaying tactics by filing exemption pleas. He asked the court to issue its verdict on the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

Announcing the verdict, the judge declared the case admissible and summoned witnesses to record their statements on July 12.

Earlier this month, the IHC voided the decision of the trial court that had rejected the PTI chief’s plea challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict and sent the matter back to the trial court, ordering it to again hear the arguments of the PTI. He had given the trial court a week to decide the PTI chairman's plea in the Toshakhana case.

The petition had been filed in the high court after the PTI chief was indicted in the case on May 10.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by lawmakers of the PDM government accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations.

The ECP had concluded the case in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently disqualified Imran Khan for being dishonest and submitted a petition with the sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.