Big relief for PTI chief as IHC trashes criminal proceedings in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has declared the Toshakhana case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman inadmissible, giving relief to the former premier, who is facing over 100 cases since being removed from power.

Justice Aamir Farooq announced the ruling on Imran Khan’s petition as the ousted premier moved to court and raised questions over the admissibility of Toshakhana case.

The court reserved the verdict after the completion of the arguments from both sides before Eid, and the case was adjourned till July 5. PTI chief moved court, days after he was indicted in the case.

During the hearing, PTI chief’s counsel maintained that the electoral body’s petition was non-maintainable and sessions court did not have jurisdiction to issue verdicts in the case.

It all started with a shocking revelation as official documents revealed that Imran Khan and his wife keep hold of over 50 valuable gifts worth millions, and by paying a little amount.