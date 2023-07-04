Search

Hira Mani comes under fire over 'bold dressing' at a movie premiere

Web Desk 11:31 AM | 4 Jul, 2023
Source: hiramaniofficial/Instagram

Lollywood star Hira Mani has proved her versatility onscreen, and the diva is known for her bold style statement.

Mere Pass Tum Ho star is counted among the gorgeous actors and she always keeps her fans updated. Her stardom skyrocketed in recent times, courtesy of her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona, and fashionista looks.

Lately, the mother of two was spotted at the premiere of the movie Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. For the special event, the 34-year-old opted for a black saree and was looking gorgeous in the pictures and videos.

As the clips of Do Bol star went viral, trolls bombarded the comments section with insulting remarks, raising questions about Hira’s wardrobe choices.

Here’s how people reacted:

Hira mostly carries a composed personality and remains unresponsive to online trolling over her dressing choices however some time back, the actor hits back at people judging her on social media.

